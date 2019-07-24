1 읽는 중

JUNGKOOK is the Most Searched K-Pop Idol On YouTube

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

VidIQ, a website that analyzes YouTube videos, views, and keywords, revealed the most searched K-Pop terms on YouTube based on monthly search volume. Here are the results!

The top 20 most searched K-Pop terms on Youtube also includes Blackpink, EXO, and Got7

Keyword "BTS" was searched 67 million times on YouTube per month, and Jungkook was the most searched out of them all.

Photo from VidIQ

Photo from VidIQ

Among the top 20 most searched K-Pop terms were BTS in lead followed by Blackpink, EXO, and GOT7, and also Boy With Luv was placed in 15th.

Not only is Jungkook the most searched K-Pop idol on YouTube, but also on Google for 2 consecutive years. He has also recently been nominated as Instagrammer Global at the MTV MIAW 2019, showing his immense influence in various media platforms.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

