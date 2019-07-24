1 읽는 중

MAMAMOO Is Revealing Their Surprise Single 'GLEAM' Today At 6.p.m!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mamamoo official

Mamamoo is revealing their special single, Gleam, today, on July 24th, at 6 p.m.!!
This is certainly a surprise since they gave fans no prior notice of any new song release.

Mamamoo never disappoints! Who agrees?

Since fans were caught off guard by this surprise reveal, there still isn't much info on Mamamoo's single but we know that it's a song in the synth-pop genre with a multitude of instruments blended into one groovy synthetic sound. The lyrics are supposedly about falling in love and how the world gleams with light in the moment of enchantment.

Their newest single is going to be released on all the music sites and their music video on Youtube.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

