BigHit Announces Tour Dates & Tickets For BTS Exhibition "24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘)" Tour in LA

Tour dates and tickets for BTS' exhibition 24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘) in LA has been announced today!

The exhibition recently wrapped up its showcase in NY and is now headed for LA and Chicago!

According to AXS, a US ticket site, the exhibition will be hosted in LA for 2 weeks from August 1st to 15th. You can choose from 4 entry times: 12 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM, and 6PM. You can purchase the tickets starting from July 26 10AM (PST) from AXS.com, and can purchase up to 4 tickets per purchaser for each session.

The 24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘) exhibition tells the story of BTS' beginning and how they grew into superstars by meeting ARMY. The exhibition tour in the US will have the theme of Whalien 52. Here is a Bangtan Bomb video where the members visited the exhibition in Seoul!

The exhibition tour is visiting 3 cities in the US, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The New York exhibition recently ended in July 11th, and is now headed for their next location in LA.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

