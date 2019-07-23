1 읽는 중

사회

It's Not Over Yet! National Producers Are Organizing the Debut of BYNINE

중앙일보

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On July 19th, 11 boys were chosen as the next male idol group X1 to follow I.O.I, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE's path. The other 9 trainees who came so close to debuting, unfortunately had to go back to continue their lives as trainees. However, national producers weren't going to let them go so easily.

They've got everything, logo, concept, and light stick design. All that's left is getting each agencies' permission!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Since national producers have held their title for over 3 and a half years now (since the first episode of season 1 was aired), they already know the drill. Trainees who have barely missed the chance to officially debut from the show still has a chance to debut in a different route.

JBJ is an excellent example. After Wanna One had been formed, talented national producers began to create images and videos of the rest of the trainees, forming them into one group. They came up with their name, members, and concept just like a real producer! And eventually, they got what they wanted. JBJ debuted as a project group for 7 months.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Because they were such an ideal precedent, fans of the 9 remaining trainees began to do the same thing. But this time, they designed everything, literally everything in just 2 days. Let's take a look at what they created.

1. Group name & members

The name of the group is to be BYNINE. It stands for Be Your Nine (members) and consists of the trainees who were placed from 12th to 20th in the last episode of Produce X 101.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

2. Logo

There are several designs for their logo, but these two are the most popular among fans. The first logo is a combination of the letter B in lower case, and the number 9.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The second one has more hidden meanings. The crescent moon on the left stands for the letter B, there is a hidden Y underneath, and also the number 9. The triangle in the middle stands for the needle of a clock and it is pointing right in the middle between day and night. Lastly, the 9 dots represent 9 members.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

And here we also have a combination of the two logos!

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

3. Concept

The concept of BYNINE would be the solar system. Each member represents each planet of the solar system (plus the moon). They even have a reason for the connection of members and planets by their personalities or skills. They even matched it with the Greek gods! For instance, trainee Geum Dong-hyeon is matched with Mercury because he is the youngest member and Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system. Also, he is like Hermes who is playful around other members.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

What's more impressive is that one person even made a video out of the solar system concept after seeing it on an online community. You'll be blown away at how high the quality is.

4. Light Stick

If you want to root for a new idol group, a light stick is a must. Which of the following designs is your PICK?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

5. Album introduction

Just like a real album teaser, they designed two different versions, Day and Night. Just a reminder, these are all fan-made and this is not actually being released!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

6. Subway Ad

On the very day X1 was formed, online communities were busy designing the advertisement for BYNINE. Out of all the fan-made creations, this is the only project that is yet confirmed to be made in real life. So far, there are two advertisements that are scheduled to be set up soon.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Netizens are going wild over this project group. BYNINE even came higher than X1 in the most searched keyword list for a Korean web portal. The BYNINE concept video even trended No.1 in Naver TV. Fans reacted "This is amazing. National producers should set up a new agency themselves!", "I love the meaning behind each members' planet", and "This is all thanks to JBJ. I really hope their agencies would make this happen".

So listen up agencies of each trainee. We've got everything prepared. We have the name of the group, concept, light stick design, album design, and logo. All you guys have to do is giving us approval.

Do you think we would get to see BYNINE in the near future?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Is PRODUCE X 101 Rigged?!

