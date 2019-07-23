BTS JIN Voted As The No.1 'Idol That Fans Would Love To Go On A Summer Vacation With'

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter

It's summer season and we all know that this season is the time for romance and unforgettable summer flings.
Well, in that case, we would love to bring along someone special on our vacay.
Idol-charts did a poll on 'who would you most like to bring along on your summer vacation?' and guess who won!
BTS Jin!

Who do you want to take on your summer vacation?

Photo from Twitter

Well his world-wide handsome face does have summer fling written all over it, doesn't it?
Over 11 thousand people have voted for Jin securing his place as no.1. Runner-up was Park Ji-hoon, former member of Wanna-One, who got 20% of the votes with 3,821 fans voting for him!

What about you? Who would you want to take on your summer vacation?
Let us know in the comments!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

