1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Did CHUNGHA Burst Into Tears During A Radio Show?!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photos from screenshot

Photos from screenshot

On July 21st, Chungha was hosting her EBS radio show when she suddenly burst into tears.

What were the words that made Chungha cry?

The name of Chungha's radio show can be translated directly to 'Chungha's attentive Listening,' and to live up to its name, listeners of the show send their worries and troubles to the host. The host of the show, Chungha, then consequently reads and empathizes with the listener and dolls out heartwarming advice. Many found comfort in Chungha's empathetic words and considerate advice.

But perhaps it was Chungha who was comforted instead on the 21st. One of the listeners sent a message to Chunga saying, "You've done well Chungha. Now take care of yourself, " and immediately after reading the message Chungha was at a loss for words. She covered up her face and burst into tears while producers hurriedly played the next song.

Fans are now deeply worried for Chungha's well-being. They're concerned that the words struck a chord with her because she's currently is overworked or because her health is at stake.
Please take of yourself Chungha!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Bangtan Bomb: BTS' Different Ways of Enjoying Pizza

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT