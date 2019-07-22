Why Did CHUNGHA Burst Into Tears During A Radio Show?!

On July 21st, Chungha was hosting her EBS radio show when she suddenly burst into tears.

What were the words that made Chungha cry?

The name of Chungha's radio show can be translated directly to 'Chungha's attentive Listening,' and to live up to its name, listeners of the show send their worries and troubles to the host. The host of the show, Chungha, then consequently reads and empathizes with the listener and dolls out heartwarming advice. Many found comfort in Chungha's empathetic words and considerate advice.

But perhaps it was Chungha who was comforted instead on the 21st. One of the listeners sent a message to Chunga saying, "You've done well Chungha. Now take care of yourself, " and immediately after reading the message Chungha was at a loss for words. She covered up her face and burst into tears while producers hurriedly played the next song.

Fans are now deeply worried for Chungha's well-being. They're concerned that the words struck a chord with her because she's currently is overworked or because her health is at stake.

Please take of yourself Chungha!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



