[비즈 칼럼] 평화를 위한 산림복원 시작할 때

한국은 전쟁 이후 70년 만에 글로벌 기술 강국으로 부상했다. 한국은 국제 사회에 과감하고 담대한 아이디어를 제안할 능력이 있다. 더 중요하게는 세계적인 차원에서 파트너들과 협력할 수 있는 능력이다. 이를 통해 새로운 아이디어로부터 세상을 바꿀 현실적인 해결책을 만들어 낼 수 있기 때문이다. 그런 사례가 한국이 제안했던 ‘토지황폐화 중립’이란 개념이다. 2011년 당시에는 불가능한 것으로 여겨졌다. 하지만 오늘날에는 국제 사회가 2030년까지 달성해야 할 ‘지속가능개발 목표’의 일부가 됐다.

‘평화산림 이니셔티브’는 최근 한국이 제안한 새로운 아이디어다. 분쟁 상황에 있는 공동체들이 산림복원 같은 환경 분야에서 협력하도록 촉구하는 것에 기초를 두고 있다. 장기적으로 평화에 이르는 길을 열기 위해서다.

평화산림 이니셔티브는 지난달 문재인 대통령의 오슬로 연설에도 언급됐다. 문 대통령은 1950년대 노르웨이와 북유럽 국가들이 대기와 해양 오염에 맞서 협력했던 경험을 예로 들었다. 국경을 넘어 협력한 이러한 사례는 관련 국가와 공동체의 번영에 어떻게 도움이 됐는지 잘 보여준다. 국경 지대에서 천연자원을 둘러싼 분쟁은 흔하게 발생한다. 하지만 분쟁 상태의 국가들이 환경보호를 위해 협력한다는 시각은 좀처럼 찾아보기 어렵다. 그 과정에서 얻어지는 혜택을 공유하고 평화를 달성할 수 있다는 점도 간과되기 쉽다.

남북한 접경 지역을 따라 훼손된 산림과 토지를 복원하는 이니셔티브를 지지한다는 생각은 현재 상상하기 어려울 수 있다. 하지만 고려할 가치가 있다. 이 아이디어가 실행 가능한 해결책으로 전환될 수 있고 한반도를 넘어 다른 지역의 공동체에도 도움이 될 수 있어서다. 진정한 평화는 단지 분쟁이 없는 상황이 아니라 서로 조화롭게 살아가는 모습으로 그려볼 수 있다.

신뢰를 구축하기 위해 상호 협력의 기회를 활용하는 것은 우리에게 익숙한 접근법이다. 인류는 1000년 넘게 문화적인 활동을 통해 공동체와 국가들의 상호 신뢰와 이해·관용을 증진하고 평화를 위해 노력해왔다. 올림픽이나 풍성한 수확을 기념하는 활동이 그런 사례다.

토지는 단순히 투자용 자산이 아니다. 토지는 인간의 정체성과 역사를 담고 있다. 분쟁 상태의 공동체들이 훼손된 토지와 산림의 복원을 위해 협력한다고 상상해 보자. 이것은 평화로 나가는 길이기도 하다. 아마도 이런 상상은 너무 나아간 것인지 모른다. 하지만 우리는 그 잠재력을 과소평가하고 있다. 그러니 한번 시도해 볼 만하지 않을까.

이브라힘 띠아우 유엔사막화방지협약 사무총장

※지면 사정상 영어 기고문 중 일부 내용이 신문에 게재되지 못했습니다. 온라인 독자들을 위해 영어 기고문의 전문을 게재합니다.

Land restoration for peace. An idea whose time has come

By Ibrahim Thiaw*

South Korea has emerged as a global technology giant in just 70 years. It’s easy to see why. The ideas it proposes are bold and daring. More importantly, the country is able to work with partners at the global level to turn new ideas into practical solutions that transform the world. That’s what happened with the concept of land degradation neutrality, which in 2011, seemed unattainable. Today, it is an international target to be achieved by 2030 under the Sustainable Development Goals.

The peace forest initiative is a new idea that has emerged recently from South Korea. I have learned more about it during my visit to South Korea this week. It is built on the notion that communities in conflict can be encouraged to work together to manage a landscape that yields direct benefits for them, to pave a pathway for long term peace.

South Korean President Moon Jae In referred to just such an idea last month during his visit to Oslo. He cited Norway’s experience of working together with Northern European countries in the 1950s to combat air and marine pollution. These transboundary initiatives, championed by Norway, did more than end environmental degradation. They expanded the pie of opportunity at the national levels with direct benefits to the countries involved, and helped the communities and families directly affected not just to survive, but to thrive.

Conflicts over natural resources are common. What’s uncommon is the view that countries in conflict can mobilize these communities to work together to repair the environmental pie and, in the process, achieve peace by ensuring all those involved share the direct benefits from such endeavors.

The idea of supporting a transboundary environmental initiative to restore degrading forest areas and lands along the border areas of North and South Korea may be difficult to conceive now. But it has merit. More importantly, it can be translated into a viable solution, which benefits other communities beyond the Korean Peninsula.

Many domestic and cross-border community conflicts are rooted in growing competition over natural resources. For instance, the conflicts among many farmer and pastoral groups spread across Africa’s Sahel region. But positive peace – meaning not just an absence of conflict but being able to live harmoniously together – is conceivable.

Creating opportunities for collaboration is a well-tested idea for trust building.

For more than a millennium, people all over the world have turned to cultural activities, such as the Olympic sports or celebrations of bounty food harvests, to build trust, understanding and tolerance to achieve peace among local communities and nations that are in conflict.

Land is more than an investment asset. It is at the heart of people’s identity and history. Therefore, populations can be easily mobilized – but also manipulated – around the land issue. Mobilizing people to repair and preserve their land makes for healthier land, which increases the value of their asset. Healthy land enlarges the pie for everyone – not simply in the community, but the countries as well. It can support more and better jobs, wealthier and healthier families and beautiful and resilient homes.

Imagining that populations in conflict will work together to repair degraded land as a way to reach peace may seem far-fetched. But nations go to war over land. Collaborating around the repair of damaged land to heal political wounds is rare and counterintuitive. But we have probably underestimated its potential. It is worth testing.

As renown Irish poet Oscar Wilde once said, an idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all.

* Ibrahim Thiaw is United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification