Park Seo-joon Shows Affections for V in a Radio Show

Park Seo-joon appeared on Park Sun-young's Cinetown on July 19th to talk about his new film The Divine Fury, which will be released on July 31st.

V is always loved by anyone he encounter!

After a long conversation, the DJ asked him why he chose Jamais Vu as his song request.

"Well...He is someone who I care for a lot and is also a worldwide superstar. But also because this is the favorite song from the album."

He also mentioned the group of celebrities he tend to hang out with which includes Choi Woo-shik who appeared in the Cannes award-winning film Parasite, Park Hyung-shik and V. Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik and V all starred in the Korean historical fiction drama Hwarang.

He said that he is planning to visit Park Hyung-shik who is currently serving in the military. He also confirmed that they have a group chat where they are all talkative and share their worries.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

5 Creative Ways National Producers Promote Their 1 Pick from Produce X 101

