5 Creative Ways National Producers Promote Their 1 Pick from Produce X 101

Today at 8 PM (KST), the final episode of the fourth season of Produce series Produce X 101 will be aired live on Mnet. After the voting deadline, 11 boys will be chosen to debut as the next I.O.I, Wanna One, and IZ*One. Avid national producers are gathering last-minute votes to make their favorite trainee's dream come true in many different ways.

Some online community sites are having voting events by giving out free coupons and gifts to those who vote for their picks such as iPads, Airpods, and even plane tickets and hotel reservations.

Korean subways are currently filled with advertisement billboards to grasp passersby's attention.

It doesn't even have to be that extravagant. Just make your classroom wall into a bulletin board!

Here are 3 of the most creative and impressive advertisements national producers put up.



1. 100 Won Cupbop Event

Fans of trainee Nam Do-hyeon is having an event where they give out Cupbops for just 100 won. It's practically free because the 100 won stands for a vote because it costs 100 won to send an SMS. If you show them you have voted for Nam Do-hyeon, you get a free Cupbop!

2. Newspaper Advertisements

We have seen many billboard ads and YouTube ads, but a newspaper ad is actually unprecedented. Since the majority of viewers of the program are teenagers, 20s, and 30s, putting ads on newspapers wouldn't be the first thing to come in mind. However, this shows how desperate national producers can be. They're hoping that at least one person who sees the ad will vote for their trainee.

3. MIT & SNU National Producers Give Out Their CV

On an online community, a post was uploaded with the title "If you show that you voted for Kim Yo-han, we will give out our CV for MIT and SKY + Revise your CVs". SKY refers to the top 3 prestigious colleges in South Korea, Seoul National University, Korea University, and Yonsei University. These highly educated national producers really thought up an idea that will bring the attention of high school students and their parents. After this post went up, other IVY League national producers rooting for Kim Yo-han began to join them as well!

