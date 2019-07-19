1 읽는 중

NORAZO's Shocking Performance on Their Way to Music Bank

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

No, this is not a scene from a comical drama and no, he is not a comedian.

The world's first celebrity to shower on his way to work. And he even brought his own shampoo!

Musical male duo Norazo showed off a never-before-seen performance on their way to record Music Bank in KBS. To promote their new single Shower, they literally took a shower during their photo time.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

ZoBin, who was wearing a bright yellow gown, tights with muscles printed on them, and what seems to be a bigger version of a showerhead as a necklace, marched to the photo spot followed by OneHm dressed as a farmer with a herbicide sprayer.

When ZoBin approached the red bucket that was already laid out, he took off his gown and stepped in the bucket. While OneHm sprayed water onto his head, he took out the shampoo from his pocket and pumped it several times on his head.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

After he rinsed off all the bubbles they posed in front of reporters, who were all clicking away. Props to Norazo for not even breaking a slight smile!

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Actually, this isn't the first time Norazo gave such a shocking and unconventional appearance. To promote their song Cider, ZoBin somehow glued his hair in to cider bottles and even spray painted them green.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

Well, jokes on you because after that, they actually became the model for a Korean cider brand!

So, would you listen to the song Shower after watching this video?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

