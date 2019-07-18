1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IU's Secret Trick To Becoming 180cm Tall When You're Not

중앙일보

입력

Photo from IU Instagram

Photo from IU Instagram

Even 166cm IU can look like a super model if you just know how to hold your phone right.

I should definitely try that out when I have the chance!

The making film for the teaser of Hotel Deluna was uploaded on IU's official YouTube channel on July 10th.

After a hard day's work of the teaser shoot, IU fell asleep in the drama set. When she woke up she moved over to a frame and started to pose in front of it.

The staffs who were taking IU's photo brought the attention of netizens because of their unique posture.

Screenshot from IU Youtube

Screenshot from IU Youtube

The cameraman who had been filming said "This seems to be a popular pose these days". IU replied "You can look like you're 180cm tall when someone takes a picture of you posing like this".

Screenshot from IU Youtube

Screenshot from IU Youtube

The staff explained, "Extend one side of your leg like this, and let the center of gravity come to your belly button".

Netizens reacted, "Now I'm definitely trying out that technique" and "Perhaps that's possible because IU was the model?".

Photo from IU Instagram

Photo from IU Instagram

Photo from IU Instagram

Photo from IU Instagram

This somewhat uncomfortable method might just be the pro tip you were seeking for when taking photos in front of landmarks!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
This Time, It's V wearing Hanbok To The Airport

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT