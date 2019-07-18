1 읽는 중

This Time, It's V wearing Hanbok To The Airport

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

On 2019 July 27th, it was BTS's V who casually wore Hanbok to the airport.

Is Jungkook and V about to start a trend? See how great they look in modern Hanbok! + where to get it

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook had already garnered a lot of attention for wearing a modernized Hanbok to ICN airport on July 4th and 8th. Due to his choice of wardrobe, he had received many praises from in and out of the country for fashionably styling this traditional garment and for promoting a Korean cultural asset so creatively and casually.

Now V is chiming in on this Hanbok fashion trend. He also casually wore Hanbok to the airport, showing people that Hanbok is not just a traditional costume but also a comfortable and stylish fashion staple that could easily worn anywhere.

See the pictures here!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Both Jungkook and V's Hanbok is from the brand, Zijangsa, and they specialize on creating comfortable and modern Hanbok wear. Thankfully for us, the price tag on this wonderful outfit is outrageously reasonable. The whole outfit is priced at 34,000 KRW which is around $29.

Photo from Zijangsa

Photo from Zijangsa

Photo from Zijangsa

Photo from Zijangsa

This is the Hanbok Jungkook wore on his way to and back from Japan.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Zijangsa

Photo from Zijangsa

Photo from Zijangsa

Photo from Zijangsa

Same design, different colors, and both members looking just great. Zijangsa has modern Hanbok for men and women alike! If you're interested, check out their websitehere!

Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
JUNGKOOK Wears A Modernized Hanbok On His Way To Japan

