1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Selected as 'The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet' 3 Years in a Row!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit

Photo from BigHit

BTS's name has been placed in the "25 Most Influential People on the Internet" list 3 times in a row!

ARMYs were also mentioned by Times magazine, so congrats ARMYs!

Times magazine announced the list of 25 on July 16 where BTS was mentioned alongside Donald Trump, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and many more top celebrities and politicians.

It's noteworthy that BTS has become the only Korean to be included in the list 3 years in a row from 2017.

This is how Times magazine described the 7 boys.

South Korean supergroup BTS are well on their way to becoming a household name—if they aren’t already—thanks to their millions-strong fanbase of digital natives, called “ARMY,” who avidly consume and promote their content online. In 2019, having helped BTS top Billboard’s Social Artist chart for over two years, the ARMY propelled the group’s members—RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin and V—to even greater success. Among the group’s latest accolades: releasing three Billboard No. 1 albums in a single year; debuting the Boy With Luv music video, which logged a record-setting 75 million views in its first 24 hours; and collaborating on a mobile game in which fans play the role of the group’s manager that topped the Apple App Store charts in a number of countries.

This was the fifth year Times magazine announced the "25 Most Influential People on the Internet" which is selected by their global influence on social media and the ability to create news.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
ARMYs Rejoice! You Can NOW Become an Official ARMY Any Time of The Year!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT