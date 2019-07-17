1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Pro Tip: How to Tell BTS Hyung Line and Maknae Line Apart

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

There are many different ways to group BTS into units. There's 95 line consisted of V and Jimin, rap line and vocal line and such. One of the most typical ways to categorize the 7 boys is by their age.

How many of these did you already know?

First, there is the Hyung line, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

And there's the Maknae line, V, Jimin and Jungkook.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

People have different opinions on which is the easiest way to distinguish the Hyung line and the Maknae line. One of the quickest ways to tell them apart is by listening to the audio.

If the audio is full and loud, it's probably the Hyungs. And if the sound is muted but the motions are extreme then it's the Maknaes.

Another way is by checking who is dancing while introducing the song, and who is sitting down and watching the kids do their thing.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

When Jimin gave spoilers for the choreography of their new song, Hyung line rushes forward to stop them and Maknaes don't give a damn and just chew on their chicken.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

If you can let go of the safety bar on a Viking then you are a Maknae line. And see how frightened the Hyung line is?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Obviously, the Hyung line.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

And clear as crystal, the Maknae line.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Well, of course, there is the exception when the eldest wants to join the Maknae line.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

To balance out their enormous personality gap, BTS figured out a clever trick in which they put each of the Maknaes between the Hyungs to prevent them from getting too excited in big events.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

If you are clearly aware of the company motto, you're a Hyung line.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

"We're a group who only mentions male artists. That's our company motto(?). It has been like that ever since we debuted. We only have male trainees as well."

Maknae line doesn't care what the motto is.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

"(Unanimously) I.O.I"

Hyung line tends to jabber away while eating whereas the Maknaes are too busy stuffing food in their mouths.

The distinction becomes obvious when a lizard appears in their hotel in Hawaii.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

So here is a quiz. I have to warn you, it's super hard so you want to pay close attention.

Can you tell the Hyungs and Maknaes apart in the following images?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fun fact is that the Hyung line (all except for RM) is all the youngest in their family, while the Maknae line (all except for Jungkook) is the eldest in their family.

If you're too preoccupied with playing the game that you completely forget the cameraman, then that would be all 7 members of BTS.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
What Happened After JUNGKOOK Begged To Let Him Grow His Hair

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT