1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Middle Eastern ARMYs!! BTS Is Coming To Saudi Arabia!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Middle Eastern ARMYs!! There's good news for all of you BTS is coming to the Middle East!

BTS is the first-ever foreign band to hold a concert at a Saudi Arabian Stadium!!

Saudi Arabia was just added to BTS's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world stadium tour and apparently, BTS is the first-ever foreign artist to perform alone at a stadium-sized venue. How impressive! This really comes to show that BTS's influence knows no bounds or borders.

They are going to perform at the King Fahd International Stadium that can accommodate up to 70,000 people.

BTS will be performing in Saudi Arabia on October 11th, 2019.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:  
JIN Has His Own Way of Asking For One Bite 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT