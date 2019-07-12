1 읽는 중

TWICE MINA Will Not Be Participating In The World Tour Due To Health Reasons

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @twice_mina

Mina from the K-pop girl group TWICE will not be participating in the TWICE World Tour 2019 TWICELIGHTS due to health reasons.

We are hoping for her full recovery

On July 11th, JYP Entertainment delivered this unfortunate news through their official website. According to JYP Entertainment, Mina is currently undergoing psychological stress and severe anxiety, thus unable to stand on stage.

This is the announcement JYP made regarding Mina's health:

"Hello, it's JYP Entertainment.

We would like to address the issue concerning Twice member Mina and her health.
Currently, Mina is experiencing psychological nervousness and severe anxiety about standing on stage. We do not yet have an exact diagnosis but we are currently going through multiple medical facilities to shed light to the symptoms.
After amply discussing the matter with Mina herself and with other Twice members, we have come to the decision that Mina needs extensive care and rest including other medical aid. To prioritize that, we inform you that Mina will not be participating in the event mentioned below.
-TWICE World Tour 2019 TWICELIGHTS
The artist's health is the most important thing, and as her agency company, we will take the best measures possible to make sure that she receives the treatment and rest that she needs for her recuperation.
We ask for your sincere support so that she can recover soon. "

As fans of K-pop, this is when we should show our most sincere support for Mina's full recovery. We sure do hope we can see Mina's healthy and happy smile on stage soon again.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

