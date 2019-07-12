1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How NCTzens Play With a Newly Revealed Teaser Photo

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

SM Station is a music release project of SM Entertainment where they release new digital singles once every week. The first SM Station started in 2014, and the third season is coming to an end this month.

TAEYONG's teaser photo has now officially become a meme template

The finisher of this long project is none other than TAEYONG from NCT. He will be releasing his first solo track Long Flight on July 18th, 6PM(KST). He even participated in writing the lyrics as well as the composition.

SM Town Twitter uploaded teaser images of TAEYONG in a set that seems to be the interior of an airplane, sitting on an airplane seat. And NCTzens of course just had to make it into a meme.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Here is TAEYONG, sitting face to face with another TAEYONG while a third TAEYONG is watching them through the window.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This is MARK somehow sitting across the window looking alarmed.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

There's even a video of YUTA showing his deep love toward TAEYONG.

They do say that the fans resemble the artists, and we all know how dorky NCT can be, right? So I think it's safe to say that they brought this on themselves.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
GUESS Which KPOP IDOL's MV Is The Closest To Reaching A BILLION Views On Youtube!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT