BTS Becomes The First TRIPLE MILLION SELLER With a Single Album!

Just when you thought it was all over, BTS is still breaking record after record.

Their albums came in No.1 & No.2 in Gaon's album chart!

On June 12th, Gaon Chart revealed their album chart of the first half of 2019, and BTS ranked no.1 with Map Of The Soul: Persona.

The album has sold 3,499,980 copies from April 12th until the end of June, breaking the record of the most sales of a single album. They also earned the title of first triple million-seller in Gaon Chart in just 19 days after the album release.

The second place also went to BTS with BTS World OST released on June 28th which the members participated in producing themselves. It sold 498,455 copies in 3 days.

Congrats BTS! And good luck on your final dates of the world tour in Shizuoka, Japan!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

