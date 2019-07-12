1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Becomes The First TRIPLE MILLION SELLER With a Single Album!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Just when you thought it was all over, BTS is still breaking record after record.

Their albums came in No.1 & No.2 in Gaon's album chart!

On June 12th, Gaon Chart revealed their album chart of the first half of 2019, and BTS ranked no.1 with Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Screenshot from Gaon chart

Screenshot from Gaon chart

The album has sold 3,499,980 copies from April 12th until the end of June, breaking the record of the most sales of a single album. They also earned the title of first triple million-seller in Gaon Chart in just 19 days after the album release.

The second place also went to BTS with BTS World OST released on June 28th which the members participated in producing themselves. It sold 498,455 copies in 3 days.

Congrats BTS! And good luck on your final dates of the world tour in Shizuoka, Japan!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
How To Get JENNIE's White Eyeliner Look & Where To Get Her Dress

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT