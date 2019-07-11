Choi Byungchan Quits Produce X 101 a Week Before The Finish Line

Choi Byungchan, a member of VICTON who was up until now appearing in survival program Produce X 101 has officially stepped down from the program.

Why did he quit when he was so close to winning?

His agency Play M Entertainment announced that he decided to quit due to health reasons. The following is the statement.

Hello. This is Plan M Entertainment.

Our artist Choi Byungchan has decided to quit Mnet Produce X 101 because of health reasons.

His chronic Achilles tendinitis has recently become worse and he was feeling pressured by it, and even though he tried to go through his schedule by getting medical treatments, it was difficult for him to continue the program.

We had a thorough discussion with Choi Byungchan and decided to quit, therefore he will not be appearing in today's M Countdown stage.

We are very sorry for fans who have always shown so much support for him and staff members, fellow trainees, and viewers of the program to let you know this sad news.

We will do our very best to help him recover and focus on getting enough rest and medical treatment.

Once again we are very sorry to deliver this news.

Thank you.

This morning, the remaining 31 trainees were supposed to shoot their pre-recording of the Concept Evaluation stage in M Countdown which will be aired today at 6PM. While other trainees were present, Choi Byungchan was not seen. Fans of the program assumed that he was ill, but most did not expect to hear news of his quitting.

His decision was more shocking since the program is ending next week, with only two more episodes left. Netizens reacted "I can't believe that my pick is gone now. I hope he gets well soon" and "He made the right decision. It's better to drop off now than straining himself".

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

