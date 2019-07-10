1 읽는 중

How EXO SUHO Responded To A Fan Who Quit Her Job To Go To The EXO Concert

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

How far would you go for your bias?

Nobody: #Absolutely no one: #Not a soul: #EXO-L: I quit my job to go to an EXO concert!

Well, this fan apparently went as far to quitting her job to go to see Suho at the EXO concert coming up this July!

Wow her love for her bias certainly knows no bounds.

This is how Suho reacted after hearing about her drastic decision.
This was one of the moments when EXO Suho appeared in the KBS coolfm 89.1 Gayo Radio show hosted by Jung Eun-ji from the girl group Apink.

Jung Eun-ji: Here's something from one of our radio listeners! "Junmyeon* I quit my job to go to your concert! I can't wait to see you!"
What do you think about this?

Suho: Oh, quitting...

Jung Eun-ji: She quit her job for you Junmyeon!

Suho: Why did she have to quit her job to go to a concert... Can't you take it back?

Jung Eun-ji: I think she had a problem with her schedule, like she couldn't get the vacation dates. She must have had a lot of combined reasons.

Suho: Then I'll show you a concert that's worth.. no worth more than quitting your job. You can just get a better job after you see our concert.

Jung Eun-ji: That was a very passionate answer from our passion-millionaire!

*Kim Jun-myeon is Suho's real name whereas Suho is his stage name.

Watch the full video below!

It's so sweet how Suho is trying to do his best to make the concert worth quitting her job! And really, there's no point in judging her decision! If she thought an EXO concert was worth giving up her job for who's to say otherwise? It's her life and she has the right to do what makes her happy! What about you?

What would you give up to go to EXO's upcoming concert on July 19th, 20th, and 21st?

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

