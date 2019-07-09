1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BAEKHYUN'S Solo Album Reaches Over 400,000 Copies In Pre-Sales!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Baekhyun has not even debuted solo yet but his upcoming solo mini album has already sold over 400,000 copies! As of July 8th, it reached exactly 401,545 album sales.

Is he going to be record breaking solo artist?!

Perhaps his pre-disclosing the 1st verse of the title track had something to do with such an explosive amount of sales? Such a large number of pre-orders for a male solo artist is unprecedented.

EXO members is known for setting stellar records regarding album sales. A total of 4 times have they have sold over 1 million album copies. EXO's 5th regular album, DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO, has reached up to 10 million copies. Out of all K-pop groups that have debuted in the 21st century, EXO is the first group to sell such a large amount of copies .

A fellow member of EXO, Lay also has a record selling the largest number albums in the first week of its release among other male solo artists. Fans are definitely looking forward if Baekhyun is going to break records with his new solo album.

His solo album, City Lights, is officially released on the 10th at 6pm so watch out for that!
It's going to have a total of six songs, Stay up, Betcha, Ice Queen, Diamond, Psycho, and last but not least, its title track, UN Village.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
I.O.I Cancels Their MV Shoot That Was Scheduled For Today 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT