1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

문화 문화일반

서울예술대학교 ‘2019 유럽 젊은 연극제’ 1등상

중앙일보

입력

01/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Teatrino delle Sei. Teatro. European Young Theatre Group&#39;s Competition. Herro? Nella foto gli attori del Seoul Institute of the Arts.

01/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Teatrino delle Sei. Teatro. European Young Theatre Group&#39;s Competition. Herro? Nella foto gli attori del Seoul Institute of the Arts.

 서울예술대학교는 이탈리아 스폴레토에서 열린 유럽 대학생 연극제인‘유럽 젊은 연극제 2019’(European Young Theatre 2019)에서 작품‘Herro?’로 1등상(Primo Premio)을 받았다고 9일 밝혔다.

01/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Teatrino delle Sei. Teatro. European Young Theatre Group&#39;s Competition. Herro? Nella foto gli attori del Seoul Institute of the Arts.

01/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Teatrino delle Sei. Teatro. European Young Theatre Group&#39;s Competition. Herro? Nella foto gli attori del Seoul Institute of the Arts.

이탈리아 국립연극예술연구원 주최로 지난 6월 29일부터 7월 2일까지(현지시간) 열린 이 연극제의 올해의 주제는 영웅 혹은 반영웅 이었으며 서울예대는 허균의 홍길동전을 각색을 하여 한국전통요소인 한복, 탈, 부채 그리고 한국적 배경과 영상을 융합한 움직임 위주의 실험극 형태로 출품했다. 관객들은 굉장히 유머러스하고 만화를 보는 듯한 즐거움을 시사했다고 평했으며 이었다는 말을 했다. 심사위원단은 관객과의 소통이 우수한 작품이라는 평가를 했다.

02/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Accademia EuropeanYoung Theatre 2019 le premiazioni, nella foto i primi classificati a parimerito da sx gli studenti della Janacek Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Brno con This Not Your Karenina e gli studenti della Seoul Institute of the Arts con Herro

02/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Accademia EuropeanYoung Theatre 2019 le premiazioni, nella foto i primi classificati a parimerito da sx gli studenti della Janacek Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Brno con This Not Your Karenina e gli studenti della Seoul Institute of the Arts con Herro

서울예대는 2017년에 “더 멜로디 프럼 더 쇼라인” 2등상 2018년에는 “관리자와 운전자”특별상을 받았는데, 유럽 지역 이외의 학교가 3년 연속으로 상을 받고, 1등상 까지 받은 것은 서울예대가 처음이다.

온라인 중앙일보

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT