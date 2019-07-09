서울예술대학교 ‘2019 유럽 젊은 연극제’ 1등상

01/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Teatrino delle Sei. Teatro. European Young Theatre Group's Competition. Herro? Nella foto gli attori del Seoul Institute of the Arts.
서울예술대학교는 이탈리아 스폴레토에서 열린 유럽 대학생 연극제인‘유럽 젊은 연극제 2019’(European Young Theatre 2019)에서 작품‘Herro?’로 1등상(Primo Premio)을 받았다고 9일 밝혔다.
이탈리아 국립연극예술연구원 주최로 지난 6월 29일부터 7월 2일까지(현지시간) 열린 이 연극제의 올해의 주제는 영웅 혹은 반영웅 이었으며 서울예대는 허균의 홍길동전을 각색을 하여 한국전통요소인 한복, 탈, 부채 그리고 한국적 배경과 영상을 융합한 움직임 위주의 실험극 형태로 출품했다. 관객들은 굉장히 유머러스하고 만화를 보는 듯한 즐거움을 시사했다고 평했으며 이었다는 말을 했다. 심사위원단은 관객과의 소통이 우수한 작품이라는 평가를 했다.
02/07/2019 62 Festival dei 2 Mondi di Spoleto. Accademia EuropeanYoung Theatre 2019 le premiazioni, nella foto i primi classificati a parimerito da sx gli studenti della Janacek Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Brno con This Not Your Karenina e gli studenti della Seoul Institute of the Arts con Herro
서울예대는 2017년에 “더 멜로디 프럼 더 쇼라인” 2등상 2018년에는 “관리자와 운전자”특별상을 받았는데, 유럽 지역 이외의 학교가 3년 연속으로 상을 받고, 1등상 까지 받은 것은 서울예대가 처음이다.
온라인 중앙일보