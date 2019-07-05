1 읽는 중

Here's How To Get Yeri's Makeup That's Perfect For Summer Festivals!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @yerimiese

Photo from Instagram @yerimiese

This might be Yeri's most mesmerizing makeup yet!

Trust me. you are going to be a STUNNER with this makeup look!

Just look at all the vibrant colors used on Yeri's lashes!
This look would be perfect for all those times you're going to summer music festivals and parties!

Photo from Instagram @yerimiese

Photo from Instagram @yerimiese

Here's how to get this look!

Photo from Etude House Official

Photo from Etude House Official

Vibrant orange is perfect for summer!
Get her lips with Etude House official's Cherry Moisture Lip Glow. The best part? It's only $8.

Photo from Urban Decay Cosmetics

Photo from Urban Decay Cosmetics

The highlight of this makeup look, without a doubt, would be the eyes! Just look at her lashes feathering out in 3 different colors like a peacock!
This is going to make you the belle of the ball when you're at a party or a summer festival. You just need Urban Decay's Double Team Special Effect Mascara. On your bottom lash and the inner corners of your top lashes, apply the color dime/ goldmine. Then, on the top lash creating a color gradient effect by layering on the colors Junkshow and Gonzo.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

