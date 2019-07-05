1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Produce X 101 5 Concept Songs to be Released Today at 6PM!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The fourth season of the Produce 101 series Produce X 101 is finally releasing 5 new original songs, and they are being released today at 6PM!

Which song are you most excited for? You can listen to the preview right here!

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

For those who aren't familiar with the format of Produce 101, let me explain. The goal of this program is to debut 11 trainees our of 101 into one group and the viewers of the program can vote online everyday to show support to their favorite trainee. The trainees with the highest votes earns the chance to debut. I.O.I, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE are the final winners of the previous 3 seasons of Produce 101.

Photo from Wanna One Twitter

Photo from Wanna One Twitter

There are a total of 5 stages: Company Evaluation, X Battle, Position Evaluation, Concept Evaluation, and Finals. The first three stages are usually done with cover performances of other artists' songs. The last two stages, Concept Evaluation and the Finals consists of original songs and dance that are made just for the trainees.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

5 concept songs are given to the 31 trainees that are left, and the nation producers can vote the trainees who fit the song best to make them into one team. The Concept Evaluation performance is to be broadcasted today on Mnet at 11:00 PM (KST), and for the first time in Produce 101 history, the songs will be pre-released prior to the broadcast.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

The 5 concept songs, 이뻐이뻐(Pretty Girl), Super Special Girl, 움직여(Move), Monday to Sunday, and U Got It will be released today at 6:00 PM (KST). You can listen to the 1 minute long preview down below! Which song are you most excited for?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
5 K-POP STARS That Look Like 'The Little Mermaid' IRL

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT