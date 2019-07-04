Jennie Getting Jealous Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

On June 30th, there was a Blackpink fan sign event to celebrate Blackpink's new photo book release.

I hereby declare my one true love for Jennie

As they would in any other fan sign event, Blackpink members were having a good time meeting and communicating with fans one by one. Until Jennie spotted one of her most avid fans taking a picture of another member of Blackpink, that is.

Jennie's most devoted fan often followed Jennie to fan sign events and took pictures of mostly just her. But when Jennie saw this fan turn her camera angle to shoot another member, she did not easily let it slide!

In the clip captured by the fan, Jennie shows her jealous side by asking the fan "who are you shooting?" It's sweet enough of Jennie to recognize her fan among millions, but on top of that, her jealousy is so adorable that fans are falling head over heels in love with Jennie.

Watch the clip down below!

Jennie: Who are you shooting?!

Jisoo: Don't fight. Hold it back.

Can we all just take a moment to recognize how cute Jisoo's reaction is as well? XD

Don't worry Jennie! My eyes are always on you!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

6 IDOLS Competing To Be The Kings And Queens Of Summer 2019!

