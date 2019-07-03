6 IDOLS Competing To Be The Kings And Queens Of Summer 2019!

July is going to be a busy month for all of you K-pop lovers out there!

6 K-pop idols are coming back with a brand new album and a fresh concept in July and it's going to be a cutthroat competition among these stars to take hold of the highly esteemed 1st place in charts.



1. GFRIEND

2019 July Music Charts are going to be epic!!

On July 1st Gfriend came back with their 7th mini album, FEVER SEASON, with the its title track as FEVER. On the second day of its release, it already easily surpassed 30,000 album sales and claimed its rightful place of no.1 in music charts of Mnet, Sori Bada, and Naver Music.

July seems like it's off to a good start!

Why don't you check out their newest music video down below?

2. Ha Sung-Woon

Next week on July 8th, Ha Sung-woon is disclosing his second mini album, BXXX.

This album is already rounding up much expectation because Ha Sung-woon composed and wrote all of the songs in the album including the title track, BLUE.

One of the songs, called Riding, was pre-released and had already received many positive feedback from fans, so the upcoming songs are garnering even more attention from the public!

3. EXO Baekhyun

On July 10th, Baekhyun is debuting solo with his first mini album, City Lights. He was always one of the EXO members who was acclaimed for his exceptional vocals. So this album is very much looked forward to by fans.

4. EXO Sehun & Chanyeol

Sehun and Chanyeol from EXO are also going to be decorating the music charts of July as a Duo!

On July 22nd, they're going to release their first mini album, What a life, which will have a total of 6 tracks. EXO-Ls look out! July is going to be your month!

5. ITZY

JYP Entertainment produced K-pop girl group, ITZY, already made their mark as a sensational monster rookie with their debut hit song, Dalla Dalla. They started off with a bang and now they're coming back by the end of July to create another K-pop ripple.

We're all excited to see what they're going to come up with next!

6. Kang Daniel



Last but not least! Don't forget Kang Daniel!

He has yet to state an official date for his comeback but it is expected to be sometime around the end of July.

His comeback is even more eagerly anticipated by fans because this will be his first career step after starting his own agency company. Kang Daniel endured a rather long lull in his career due to a legal dispute with his former agency company, but now he put all of that messiness in the past and he's back in the game!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

