Are V and SUGA Bulking Up?

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

BTS released a preview of their BTS MEMORIES OF 2018 DVD on YouTube, where V and SUGA showed a short glimpse of themselves working out at the gym.

Fans are going wild over the 2-second-long glimpse of the two working out

The DVD contains various footage of BTS preparing for their concert in 2018. Members practicing their dance moves, shooting for their jacket photo, and behind the stage of various concerts and ceremonies.

Meanwhile, ARMYs were soon distracted by the scene of V and SUGA working out wearing black shirts and shorts, and holding dumbbells.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Fans reacted "I never knew Daegu Boys are So HOT!!" and "Them working out is making me want to work out too".

It seems like yesterday when SUGA and V would sleep during waiting times in music programs whenever they had the chance.

You can check out the full video here.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

