JUNGKOOK Appears in a Malaysian College Final Exam?!

JUNGKOOK appeared in one of the most unexpected places you can imagine, in the final exam paper of Microbiology Department in a university in Malaysia.

Apparently, he conducts a microbiology project, operates a barber shop, and visits a traditional Amazon basin.

A student posted a picture of their test sheet on social media and said "I had to contain myself from screaming at the test center".

The test reads that JUNGKOOK has collected some bacterial samples for his mini microbiology project.

Actually, this isn't the first time JUNGKOOK made an appearance in an exam. A Korean test inserted JUNGKOOK's picture from the reality show Flower Crew and introduced him as someone who visited a traditional basin in the Amazon.

Last year, he was even mentioned in Toronto University's exam as a barber shop owner in a perfectly competitive market. Even BTS as a group was mentioned in the same exam.

Last march, two photos of JUNGKOOK was used in a lecture material of Cornell University, one of the most prestigious schools in the US to show the change of the face after adolescence.

If this isn't true evidence that shows how big of a superstar BTS is, I don't know what is!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

BTS's New Fan Community 'BTS Weverse' Open Now!