Kim Soo Hyun Discharged, While D.O. Enlists Today

When we lose one, we also gain one.

The last photo of D.O. taken as a civilian with EXO members included! Bid him farewell!

Today is a sad day for EXO-Ls for they sent yet another EXO member to the military. D.O. was enlisted today, and there was little left to commemorate his last moment before he was sent off to protect national borders as his enlistment was completed in utter privacy. There is this one group photo of the members of EXO, saying goodbye to D.O. as he heads off to the military.

But don't fret just yet! Actor Kim Soo-hyun was also discharged today! You might know him and fell in love with him from the popular k-drama, My Love From The Star, Moon Embracing the Sun or any one of his many hit dramas and movies. In the military, Kim Soo-hyun was constantly lauded for his outstanding behavior while he was serving in the 1st division reconnaissance battalion. Now he's back in the entertainment business to be lauded for his acting career once again!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



