Signs of Tension Between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo That You've Missed

Top Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo finished their 1 year and 8 months of marriage by yesterday, and people are looking back at the times when there were speculations on their squeaky marriage.

One experienced drastic hair loss and the other had weight loss

The couple has always been a top issue since their marriage in October 2017. The first time they have been rumored to have discord in their relationship was from a Chinese report on Song Hye-kyo's missing wedding ring in February. They speculated the couple has trouble in their marriage life because she wasn't wearing her wedding ring and because she erased some of her posts on social media which were related to Song Joong-ki. They even compared pictures from last year in March where she was still wearing the wedding ring.

As the Chinese report gained attention, people started to notice that she wasn't wearing her ring during the production presentation for her TV drama series Encounter in November 2018 and rumors spread that the couple was soon to divorce. However, each actors' agency did not address these rumors as if it wasn't worth the fuss, thus the rumors naturally faded.

Speculations were raised once more when Song Hye-kyo was again spotted without her wedding ring. Since April until most recently in June 5th, she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki was spotted wearing his wedding ring during the table read for his new drama series Arthdal Chronicles.

That's not all. Staffs who worked with Song Hye-kyo testified that she was evidently struggling because of her married life. "She lost so much weight this year. Her clothes don't fit her any more and her fingers also became thinner so the wedding ring kept slipping off. Her facial expressions were also very dark so we were worried about her health."

She wasn't the only one struggling. Song Joong-ki's staff from Arthdal Chronicles also said, "He has recently been stressed out due to personal issues and even showed signs of hair loss".

The celebrity couple made us believe in true love, but sometimes we just simply have to admit the fact that not everything turns out perfectly like a fairy tale and face reality.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

