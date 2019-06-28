MINHYUK & JOOHONEY From Monsta X is Dropping a Mixtape Today!

Yesterday Monsta X tweeted several pictures of MINHYUK and JOOHONEY with the hashtags #ㅇㅅㅇ, #옹, #심, and #이. MINHYUK is wearing a bright yellow suit with white gloves and mask while JOOHONEY is in a bell boy costume with distinctive sunglasses.

The song will be released today at 10PM(KST)!!!

Since there wasn't any notice in advance of their comeback, Monbebes were of course surprised to see the unexpected unit.

Well today, Monsta X officially revealed that the two are releasing a mixtape on June 28th today at 10PM (KST). The title 옹심이(Ong-shim-ee) is a combination of the previous hashtags. It is a type of food made with potatoes and is usually put in soups.

What is the relation between potato soup and Monsta X? Well we'll soon find out a few hours later!

