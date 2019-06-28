1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MINHYUK & JOOHONEY From Monsta X is Dropping a Mixtape Today!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Yesterday Monsta X tweeted several pictures of MINHYUK and JOOHONEY with the hashtags #ㅇㅅㅇ, #옹, #심, and #이. MINHYUK is wearing a bright yellow suit with white gloves and mask while JOOHONEY is in a bell boy costume with distinctive sunglasses.

The song will be released today at 10PM(KST)!!!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Since there wasn't any notice in advance of their comeback, Monbebes were of course surprised to see the unexpected unit.

Well today, Monsta X officially revealed that the two are releasing a mixtape on June 28th today at 10PM (KST). The title 옹심이(Ong-shim-ee) is a combination of the previous hashtags. It is a type of food made with potatoes and is usually put in soups.

What is the relation between potato soup and Monsta X? Well we'll soon find out a few hours later!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS's "Sunbae" Moments Captured in TXT's New Reality Show 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT