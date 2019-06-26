RM Living Up to His Nickname "God of Destruction"

In a recent Run Bangtan episode, RM clearly showed how he earned the title "God of Destruction".

He said he is not planning to earn a drivers license for world peace

The rule was simple. Draw a picture of the given word.

Before he even got started he dropped a pen on the floor.

Though he may be the brain of the group, he doesn't know how to use a blow pen. JUNGKOOK impatiently comes out to help RM but he eventually broke the easel.

The rest of the member watches as if this happens on a daily basis while JUNGKOOK comes to the rescue once again.

RM: JUNGKOOK! We don't have time!

SUGA: You're the reason you don't have time

That's not all. He knocked down his chair as he sprang up to answer the next question while SUGA took care of the fallen chair.

And of course he breaks the easel again.

Now let's see some of his other moments when he became the god of destroyer.

JIMIN: A good leader!

JIN: How to become a good leader

JIMIN: That man is a fine lead-

JUNGKOOK: He's going to break it! He's breaking it!

The very first time they showed their performance of Dionysus, RM just had to break the staff he was holding.

And let's not forget these as well.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

