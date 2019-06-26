1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RM Living Up to His Nickname "God of Destruction"

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

In a recent Run Bangtan episode, RM clearly showed how he earned the title "God of Destruction".

He said he is not planning to earn a drivers license for world peace

The rule was simple. Draw a picture of the given word.

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Before he even got started he dropped a pen on the floor.

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Though he may be the brain of the group, he doesn't know how to use a blow pen. JUNGKOOK impatiently comes out to help RM but he eventually broke the easel.

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

The rest of the member watches as if this happens on a daily basis while JUNGKOOK comes to the rescue once again.

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

RM: JUNGKOOK! We don't have time!
SUGA: You're the reason you don't have time

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

That's not all. He knocked down his chair as he sprang up to answer the next question while SUGA took care of the fallen chair.

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

And of course he breaks the easel again.

Now let's see some of his other moments when he became the god of destroyer.

JIMIN: A good leader!
JIN: How to become a good leader
JIMIN: That man is a fine lead-
JUNGKOOK: He's going to break it! He's breaking it!

The very first time they showed their performance of Dionysus, RM just had to break the staff he was holding.

And let's not forget these as well.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Sets Another Guinness World Record With Best-Selling Album in Korea 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT