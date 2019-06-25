JIMIN's "Promise" Hits 150 Million Streams on Soundcloud

JIMIN's solo Promise has just hit 150 million streaming on the global music platform SoundCloud.

It is the first BTS song to be streamed over 150 Million on SoundCloud

This is the first BTS song, and the 10th song on SoundCloud to hit more than 150 million streaming. Promise is JIMIN's first self-composed song and has been loved by fans steadily after its release on December 30th last year.

The song also once stole the record for biggest SoundCloud debut from Drake by being streamed more than 8.5 million times within 24 hours after its release.

Meanwhile BTS finished their world tour and fan meeting this month and is soon to release their new Japanese single Lights on July 3rd.

