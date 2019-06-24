1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK Receives Instagramer Global Award in MIAW

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

JUNGKOOK received the Instagramer Global award at the 2019 MTV Millennial Awards, an annual program of MTV Latin America to honor the digital world of the millennial generation. Group BTS also received an award from the Explosion Kpop category, proving the worldwide superstar they are.

And This Year's Instagramer Award Goes To... JungKook!! Who doesn't have his own Instagram!

The award was given to the artist with the highest vote received from Instagram, Twitter, and the official website. JUNGKOOK who doesn't own any personal Instagram account was nominated for the prize with over 220 million posts throughout 5 months, becoming No.1 with a huge gap between the next nominee.

Nominees for the Instagramer Global award included pop stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello. JUNGKOOK being the only K-pop artist, both group and solo, to be nominated and win the prize proves his global influence.

Congratulations JUNGKOOK!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
V Shares His Eventful BigHit Audition Story

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT