JUNGKOOK Receives Instagramer Global Award in MIAW

JUNGKOOK received the Instagramer Global award at the 2019 MTV Millennial Awards, an annual program of MTV Latin America to honor the digital world of the millennial generation. Group BTS also received an award from the Explosion Kpop category, proving the worldwide superstar they are.

And This Year's Instagramer Award Goes To... JungKook!! Who doesn't have his own Instagram!

The award was given to the artist with the highest vote received from Instagram, Twitter, and the official website. JUNGKOOK who doesn't own any personal Instagram account was nominated for the prize with over 220 million posts throughout 5 months, becoming No.1 with a huge gap between the next nominee.

Nominees for the Instagramer Global award included pop stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello. JUNGKOOK being the only K-pop artist, both group and solo, to be nominated and win the prize proves his global influence.

Congratulations JUNGKOOK!

