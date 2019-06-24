V Shares His Eventful BigHit Audition Story

BTS's fan meeting The 5th Muster Magic Shop has now officially ended by yesterday, and V shared a never-before-heard story of his experience of auditioning for BigHit Entertainment.

His father thought it was a fraud! How did Bighit convince him that they were legit?!

"I auditioned for BigHit in the summer of 2011. I was just there to watch the auditioning and they told me 'Do you want to have a go too?' so I said 'Sure'. I danced and they said 'Anything else?'. I sang and they said 'Anything else?'. I did some beatboxing and they said 'Anything else?'. I rapped and even played my saxophone and they said 'Anything else?'. I told them 'Yes that's it' and they told me that they would get in touch if I pass the audition."

"About a month or 2 weeks later, it didn't take too long, they called me while I was playing games. I answered the phone 'Hello?' and they said I was the only one who passed the audition in Daegu."

"I was so excited so I said 'Thank you so much' and left the game arcade even though I had time left. I went straight back home and said 'Grandma! I got in! I passed the audition!' and she said it's all just a fraud. So I was like 'Is it? Huh'. My dad kept saying 'How can 2AM be at BigHit? They are from JYP'"

Side note: 2AM was also managed by BigHit as well as JYP. They were better known as artists from JYP.

"So a manager from BigHit had to call my dad to convince him that they were a legit agency. So we traveled all the way up to Seoul and took a taxi from the bus terminal to BigHit. It was our first time riding a taxi in Seoul and the driver charged us 32,800 won ($30 USD)."

Another side note: The taxi from the bus terminal to BigHit would usually cost less than $10 USD even in traffic.

"My dad and I still talk about that time saying 'Do you remember that time?' and 'That was harsh. But he must have had his reason'."

The other members who were listening carefully to V's story burst out laughing and said "Thank god it wasn't a fraud" and "It's like watching a talk show. It's a good story."

V continued, "So it was a magical experience for me to sign a contract and become a trainee. The manager who gave me the opportunity in my mundane and ordinary life is still at BigHit. I want to say that I am grateful for giving me the opportunity and changing my life like magic. That's how I not only became a trainee, but I also got to meet ARMYs by becoming a singer."

No V, thank you for shining our mundane and ordinary life!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



Related articles:

Fortunetellers Say V's Attractiveness Has a Reason

