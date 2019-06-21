Get RED VELVET YERI's Beaming Pink Makeup!!

1 읽는 중

Photo from Screenshot

Ok ok, those of you who have following our page might have realized that I've been posting a lot of Red Velvet posts lately. More specifically about their makeup secrets.
I can't help it, though. Did you SEE Red Velvet and their comeback? Just when you think they can't get any more beautiful, they easily defeat the odds.
Well, if I've recently gotten a hold on some of the make up secrets that makes Red Velvet beautiful, I can't keep them to myself, can I? That would be quite inhumane of me.
Here are some make up tips revealed by Red Velvet's makeup artist herself.

Do you want to know the secret behind Yeri's beauty? Makeup secrets revealed by Yeri's makeup artist herself!

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Take the far right matte pink color of Bobbi Brown's molten drama eye shadow palette from the Aurora collection. The shade is called Rock Steady and use it to naturally contour your eyes. Smear it all over your eyelids and at the end corner of your eyes for a natural shade.

Now since this is a stage makeup, there should be some bling to it, right?
Bobbi Brown's Liquid Aurora eye shadow is perfect for giving that scintillating effect!
Here, Yeri is using the color, Perfect Hoil. Apply on the top and bottom of your eyes. Remember not to go too overboard with the glitter though! It might overpower the rest of the colors on your face.

A little tip here: if you apply the glitter directly on your eyes, it might get a little smudgy and controlling the amount of glitter might be slightly difficult. Use the back of your hand as a palette and put some glitter on your hand before you apply it on your eyelids with your fingers. This will help you from smudging the glitter or going too overboard with it.

The beaming highlighter is Stila's facegloss in the shade, enchanted. First, give your face a little color with Nars Liquid Blush Sex appeal and then apply Stila facegloss on your cheeks. You will immediately see a pink beam shining on your cheekbones.
You can use this product as an eyeshadow as a blush or highlighter, or even on your lips to give them a shimmering effect!

Because the eyes and cheeks are full of glitter, the lips are colored with a matte shade from the Makeup Forever Artist Lip blush. Yeri's lips have the 202 Lively Pink shade on.

Clip from Instagram @we0959

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
All Your Wishes Are Coming True: Red Velvet Makeup Tips From The Newest ReVe Festival Revealed!!

