ARMYs Enraging Over Austrailian TV Show's Racist Remarks Towards BTS

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

Aussie show 20 to One shocked and upset ARMYs worldwide because of their rude, disrespectful and also racist comments toward BTS.

'20 to One' described ARMYs as crazy fans, and even made fun of RM's speech at UN

They featured BTS in their segment Countdown and Australian ARMYs who waiting for their favorite artist to be introduced in their national public broadcasting show were deeply disappointed.

Right from the start, they introduce BTS as the biggest boy band that no one ever heard of.

"This is BTS, the South Korean One Direction."
"Yeah...Never heard of them"

"When I first heard something in Korea had exploded in America, I got worried." implying nuclear weapons of North Korea. He continued "So I guess, it could have been worse. (Inserted clip of Mic Drop) But not much worse".

Then the narrator speaks of how BTS was the first Korean act to have a No.1 record in America, which is more impressive because only one band member actually speaks English. If they had done a more thorough research they would have realized that the whole point of BTS's music is to connect with fans all over the world by breaking language barriers.

Actor Rob Mills said, "I have no idea what they are singing about. Their choreo is great, the singing is...possible." and right after the sentence they purposely put a clip of Jimin's mistake on stage.

They even sarcastically remarked on their stage names saying "God I love these guys' totally gangster names. We've got Rap Monster, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook."

As if this wasn't enough, they complained about how many members they have, described ARMYs as crazy fans, and joked about RM's UN speech.

"They even spoke at the UN"
"What about?"
"I'm going to say hair products"

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

"These fans are hardcore. I asked if any of them were gay, and just even asking that question upset these fans so much. I'm like, it's just math."

Not only are these comments rude and disrespectful, most of them aren't even true. Many upset ARMYs are gathering to set this right by reporting it to BigHit.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

