Is TAEYEON Struggling With Depression?

TAEYEON recently asked fans on Instagram to ask her anything and she shared her story of struggling with depression.

She recently posted a story with no pictures but a blank black page with white letters

Most of her stories did not contain any picture but a blank black page with white letters. She answered pretty much every question with a simple "No", which worried many fans. The following are some of her responses.

Q: Are you okay?

A: No

Q: Why did you erase your profile picture?

A: Too noisy

Q: When are you uploading the next Taenggu TV?

A: I don't know. It's being postponed indefinitely.

Q: Have you seen the movie Aladdin?

A: No

Q: Do you check the comments on your YouTube channel?

A: No I don't

Q: Is SM giving you a hard time again? It's making me so angry!

A: There no place like SM. I'm very grateful haha.

Q: How do you overcome slumps?

A: I'm not good at overcoming them so I just live on with slumps.

And then there were some fans who pointed out her blunt response.

Q: Why are you so blunt today?

A: Oh I guess I was blunt

Q: Why don't you post on Instagram these days? Is there something wrong?

A: I haven't took any pictures since my concert.

Then another fan comforted her and TAEYEON opened up on her current state.

Q: It's okay if you don't post anything on Instagram. Just hearing from you by Instagram stories is enough for me.

A: I haven't been feeling well lately. Please understand why I haven't been posting as much as I wanted to. Thank you and sorry.

When somebody sneered and asked if she had bipolar disorder, this is what TAEYEON had to say.

"No. I have been struggling with depression. I'm trying my best to get better by taking medications. Whether I have bipolar disorder or depression, don't look down on others or sneer at me. We are all patients who are suffering."

