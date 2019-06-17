1 읽는 중

BREAKING: BTS Becomes the First Korean Artist to Win the Global Phenom Award at the ARDYs

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

BTS won the Global Phenom Awards at the ARDYs (A Radio Disney Music Celebration), a first for a K-Pop artist.

Congratulations BTS!!!

BTS couldn't attend the ARDYs but they had an interview to celebrate their win. Check out their interview with the ARDYs down below to find out which music inspires them, what they wanted to be when they were younger, and what dance moves they learned for the first time.

Steve Aoki appeared on the ARDYs stage and gave BTS a shout out. He even played BTS MIC Drop with the performance of Zero Gravity and Waste It One Me. Host Sofia Carson even showed a cover of BTS's Boy With Luv!

Congratulations BTS on winning your first ARDYs!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

