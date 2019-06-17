1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BigHit Entertainment & Police Address Rumors Surrounding BTS 5th MUSTER in Busan

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter, Yeonhap News

Photo from Twitter, Yeonhap News

On June 15th, BTS held their 5th fan meeting MUSTER MAGIC SHOP in Busan. Busan in JUNGKOOK and JIMIN's hometown and has much meaning to ARMYs, and this was the first time that a fan meeting was held in Busan.

Malicious rumors about illegal ticket and sexual assaulting was spreading very fast

Busan city prepared thoroughly before greeting the 7 members and thousands of ARMYs such as increasing 18 more subways and lighting up several landmarks in bright purple.

On the day of the fan meeting, many ARMYs gathered at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. However, the chant from ARMYs to support BTS suddenly turned into chants of protest toward BigHit for their poor management.

BigHit took extra care to eradicate any sort of illegal tickets or the so-called "premium tickets" and underwent a thorough inspection of ID cards. Some of the ARMYs tried to submit a printed copy of their student ID, but the security denied entrance because they did not possess the actual student ID card. Also, parents who bought tickets for their young children brought certified documents to show that they are blood-related, but they were also denied of the entrance.

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

After the fan meeting, online communities and social network sites such as Twitter was soon filled with angry complaints of the event. The hashtag '팬미팅_논란해명' (explain fan meeting controversy) trended on Twitter with over 26,000 tweets, and there were even reports from alleged eyewitnesses that the security sexually assaulted some of the ARMYs and the police officers acted violently towards them. Some even said that the police threw chairs just because it was noisy and that the police arrested the ARMYs.

BigHit later addressed these rumors on the Internet and said "Transferred tickets and unidentified tickets are in no means whatsoever allowed entrance. As we announced beforehand in ticket sites, fan cafe, SNS and through text messages, we thoroughly checked identification before the event."

Busan YeonJe police station announced that the rumors online regarding the BTS fan meeting turned out to be false rumors.

"The numerous allegations on the Internet and social networking sites are completely untrue. There hasn't been a single arrest from the police nor any reports on a missing person."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Busan Lighting Up Purple for BTS 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT