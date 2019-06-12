KANG DANIEL Becomes Ambassador for Busan City

Guess who became the new ambassador for Busan, Korea? The one and only KANG DANIEL!

And also, congrats DANIEL on starting your own agency!

KANG DANIEL, who used to be a member of WANNA ONE became the official ambassador of Busan city, his hometown. His agency KONNECT Entertainment, which is actually KANG DANIEL's one man agency that he himself established, announced the news and said that the appointment ceremony will be held during July. The position as Busan ambassador is an unpaid honorary work and will do public interest activity for Busan citizens.

He was appointed as ambassador by the citizens' recommendation event for the person who can best introduce the attractiveness of Busan.

KANG DANIEL said "I've always wanted to do something for Busan where I was born and grew up from. I feel happy and also responsible for becoming the honorary ambassador. Busan is still the best city but I will try my best to help in the least to make it into a better city."

Meanwhile, he is currently getting ready for his solo debut after founding his one man agency KONNECT Entertainment. He finished his career as a member of WANNA ONE in January 2019 and started his career as a solo artist.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

