1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How To Recreate RED VELVET IRENE's Natural Looking Makeup

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @irene.rvelvet

Photo from Instagram @irene.rvelvet

On 2019, May 17th, Irene made an appearance at the Longchamp LGP pop-up store opening, and in her eyelet lace white dress and long flowing black hair, she truly looked like a heaven-sent. Her impeccable level of beauty was the talk of the town for months. Her hair, outfit, makeup, everything was on point. And although there's little doubt that Irene herself was born without flaws, fair credit is due to members of her glam team who helped in sculpting this immaculate masterpiece of beauty. Since everybody was obviously dying to know one of the many secrets behind Irene's head-turning beauty, one of the members of the ingenious glam team revealed some tips on how to replicate Irene's makeup.

Ever wonder how she looked so perfect? Red Velvet's makeup artist will tell you!!

Photo from Instagram @irene.rvelvet

Photo from Instagram @irene.rvelvet

Shall we first take a look? Her makeup uses a mixture of neutral and natural shades with hints of pink and coral to subtly exemplifying the best features of her face. Irene's makeup artist revealed the products and makeup tactics she used to achieve this look for the day. So hopefully using this will bring out the best in you too!

Photo from Instagram @irene.rvelvet

Photo from Instagram @irene.rvelvet

For the eyes:

Mix Nars Orgasm and Chanel Powder Blush No. 440 Quintessence and apply it all over your eyelids and underneath your eyes, specifically your aegyosal. If you are unfamiliar with what aegyosal is, click on the related article link at the bottom of the page to help to give you an idea!

Image from NARS

Image from NARS

Image from Chanel

Image from Chanel

Contour the outer corner of your eyes using the Clinique Nude pop to a natural shade. Now, using the Laura Mercier Color infusion peach color, emphasize your aegyosal by sweeping this peach shade underneath and in the inner corner of your eyes. It will give you a beautifully slight shimmer whenever your eyes catches the light.

Image from Clinique

Image from Clinique

Image from Laura Mercier

Image from Laura Mercier

Feather out your eyelashes using mascara. Here, Irene used Aiahn mascara, a mascara brand popularly used among renowned Korean makeup artists who usually work in the opulent Cheongdam district of Seoul. Follow the natural line of your eye with your eyeliner and give a elongating illusion by drawing an extended line at the end of the outer corners of the eyes.

Image from Aiahn

Image from Aiahn


For the cheeks:
Give some love and color to your cheeks using Nars Liquid blush in the color sex appeal and add a shade of light pink with Clinique ballerina pop.

Image from NARS

Image from NARS

Image from myfatpocket

Image from myfatpocket


For the Lips: 
Use the neutral shade of Nars Get off and even out the colors of your lips. Now take Etude House's Color In Liquid Lips Mousse in the shade Pk001 Hot cherry and start applying it from the inner part of your lips and give your lips a pop of color. Blend the nude and pink naturally to give a gradating effect.

Image from NARS

Image from NARS

Photo from Etude House

Photo from Etude House

Of course as much as we want to, we're not going to wake up suddenly and see ourselves in the mirror and find Irene. But don't worry you have something just as perfect: yourself. So hopefully these makeup tips will do wonders and bring forth the best features in you like they did for Irene.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
How To Get TWICE NAYEON's Youthful And Bubbly Eyes

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT