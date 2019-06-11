1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK JISOO Is Making A Guest Appearance On the Korean Drama Series, Arthdal Chronicles

Photo from Instagram (right) & from TVN (left)

Jisoo of Blackpink extended her scope of talent outside of K-pop borders. She is now officially entering the realm of acting as she will be appearing in the new Korean drama series, Arthdal Chronicles,on TVN. Many seem to have difficulty picturing Jisoo on a screen rather than powerfully performing with the other Blackpink members on stage, but Jisoo's casting as an actor is not completely unprecedented. She has experience as acting as one of the cameos in the popular drama series, the producer, on KBS. Below is a screenshot of her appearance in the producer.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

It is not yet announced what role she will be playing in Arthdal chronicles, but we can expect near the end of the series. Nickhun from 2PM is also expected to make a guest appearance on the show. Arthdal Chronicles is a fictional show about the heroic adventures in the fictional land of Arthdal during ancient times. It airs on Saturday and Sunday 9:00 pm on TVN (KST).

Blackpink Jisoo can sing and ACT?!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

