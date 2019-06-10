1 읽는 중

How To Get TWICE NAYEON's Youthful And Bubbly Eyes

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

One of the many things that makes Nayeon so lovable are her youthful and bubbly eyes. Her eyes successfully look this effervescent and innocent mostly because of her under-eye-puff, popularly known as aegyosal in Korean.

Makeup tips to achieve Nayeon's unachievable aegyosal!

Aegyosal is the Korean word to describe the layer of fat underneath the eyes, that usually comes forth during a smile. Don't mistake them for under eye bags though. Many are confused by the concept of Aegyosal because they don't have an equivalent concept within their culture and beauty standards. Okay then, look at the gif below. Notice how right underneath Nayeon's eyes, it's brighter than the rest of her skin and the skin plumps out? yep, that's aegyosal and it's the main culprit of giving off this youthful look.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Well, today we're going to help you achieve this look with these products.

Step 1. Innisfree My Eyeshadow 02 Beige Tutu

Photo from Innisfree

Photo from Innisfree

This is a light shimmery shade that will do the best to accentuate your aegyosal. Lightly sweep this color underneath your eyes and in the corner of your eyes!

Step 2. Holika Holika Piece Matching Shadow SPK03 Pink Pajama

Photo from Holika Holika

Photo from Holika Holika

If you want to add more glitter, try this subtle pink pajama shade glitter. It's from Holika Holika and will give you that subtle glittery look whenever it catches the light.

Step 3. Bbia Last blush 08 Peanut Blossom 

Photo from Bbia

Photo from Bbia

Last but not least, if you want your aegyosal to look natural, use this subtle contouring shade to contour underneath your aegyosal! Examine your face and see carefully where your aegyosal ends, and slight underneath it creates a natural shadow using this light contouring color.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

