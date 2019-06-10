1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: EXO BAEKHYUN Is Coming Back As A Solo This July

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Fans who have already been dreading the day that EXO members are going to be enlisted in the miltary! It's too early to fret. EXO member, Baekhyun is coming out with a solo album. It's his first solo act since EXO's debut 7 years ago.

It's Baekhyun's first Solo Album in 7 years!!

July is going to be a blessed month for avid EXO fans as EXO members are planning to be active. An EXO concert is coming up and Chanyeol and Sehun are preparing for an official announcement that they will be coming back as a unit.

So let's keep an eye out for what Baekhyun and his unique vocal tunes come up with.

 By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles: 
Are JIN and SUGA No Longer Participating in World Tours?

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT