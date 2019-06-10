What Happened to JUNGKOOK When He Tried to Greet a Fan in Wheelchair

On the second day of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Paris concert, JUNGKOOK surprised everyone when he reached out to an army in wheelchair.

Thankfully everyone didn't get hurt and it was all planned beforehand

He recognized the ARMY and jumped over the barricade, but as soon as he approached her, all the other ARMYs swarmed over to him, making it extremely dangerous for both JUNGKOOK and other ARMYs.

Of course, ARMYs went furious at the disorderly behavior and criticized them for their inconsiderate actions. However, the ARMY in the wheelchair later spoke out on Twitter saying that she wasn't hurt.

She tweeted "Hello guys. I was the girl JK came to meet. When he jumped out the scene, everybody came to him. However, I didn't get hurt because my dad, friends, people I just met tonight and security guard around protect me from the flow of people."

She also described the whole experience of JUNGKOOK coming down to greet her. A staff pushed away the people to let JUNGKOOK approach her and he took her hand saying "Thank you so much for coming" in English.

Also, another ARMY gave a little backstory on how JUNGKOOK got to jump over the barricade. She said that her grandfather worked as a security guard in BTS's Paris concert and he was placed just in front of the stage as shown in the videos.

She asked her grandfather for more information about the situation and this was what he had to say.

"JK asked for permission to come into the crowd to shake the fan's hand before the end of the show. The staff was informed and planned all of this, they prepared a passage for him into the pit. BigHit knew about what JK wanted to do and agreed with it."

So thankfully everything was planned and no one got hurt after all! What do you guys think of the incident?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

BTS Breaks Down as ARMYs Surprise Them by Singing 'Young Forever' in Wembley Stadium