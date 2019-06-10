1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Happened to JUNGKOOK When He Tried to Greet a Fan in Wheelchair

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On the second day of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Paris concert, JUNGKOOK surprised everyone when he reached out to an army in wheelchair.

Thankfully everyone didn't get hurt and it was all planned beforehand

He recognized the ARMY and jumped over the barricade, but as soon as he approached her, all the other ARMYs swarmed over to him, making it extremely dangerous for both JUNGKOOK and other ARMYs.

Of course, ARMYs went furious at the disorderly behavior and criticized them for their inconsiderate actions. However, the ARMY in the wheelchair later spoke out on Twitter saying that she wasn't hurt.

 She tweeted "Hello guys. I was the girl JK came to meet. When he jumped out the scene, everybody came to him. However, I didn't get hurt because my dad, friends, people I just met tonight and security guard around protect me from the flow of people."

She also described the whole experience of JUNGKOOK coming down to greet her. A staff pushed away the people to let JUNGKOOK approach her and he took her hand saying "Thank you so much for coming" in English.

Also, another ARMY gave a little backstory on how JUNGKOOK got to jump over the barricade. She said that her grandfather worked as a security guard in BTS's Paris concert and he was placed just in front of the stage as shown in the videos.

She asked her grandfather for more information about the situation and this was what he had to say.
"JK asked for permission to come into the crowd to shake the fan's hand before the end of the show. The staff was informed and planned all of this, they prepared a passage for him into the pit. BigHit knew about what JK wanted to do and agreed with it."

So thankfully everything was planned and no one got hurt after all! What do you guys think of the incident?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Breaks Down as ARMYs Surprise Them by Singing 'Young Forever' in Wembley Stadium

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT