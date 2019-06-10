BTS's Songs to be Played in Space!!!

On June 4th NASA tweeted "In honor of the #Apollo50th anniversary, we’re making a playlist fit for a lunar journey with @ThirdRockRadio. Til June 28, share a song you’d include with #NASAMoonTunes!".

Guess what songs the astronauts are going to be listening to!

Many ARMYs immediately replied with a bunch of space-related songs of BTS such as Mikrokosmos and RM's Moonchild.

NASA tweeted the next day confirming the addition of three BTS songs to the playlist. They said, "Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions – we’ll add "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos" & "134340" to the playlist!"

Well, I can't think of any better songs than those three to be played in space. Now BTS's music will ring throughout space, making them not just a 'world-class' idol but a 'universal superstar'!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

