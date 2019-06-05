Summer Vacation Look Inspo From Your Favorite K-pop Idols

Summer is finally here!

You can easily recreate these Idol looks with basic summer items in your closet!

To distract myself from the fact that I've already made it through half of 2019 with accomplishing next to nothing, I've rather decided to get excited about the upcoming summer vacation. Because everyone deserves a break, right?

Whether you decide to spend some bucks on a lavish trip to the Caribbeans or opt for simply enjoying your time underneath the comfort of your home's air conditioner, here are some ways to always look good no matter your choice.

1. Blackpink Lisa's bandana crop top

Summer looks are all about the light-weight fashion pieces that won't suffocate you underneath the scorching summer heat. I don't know about you but Korean summers are humid and unbelievably sweltering. What better way to evade the heat by keeping it light with a simple bandana? The best part about this look is that it's easy to DIY! So if you run out of things to wear, dig out a bandana and tie it around your chest and you're good to go!

2. Red Velvet Joy's White Shirring Off-shoulder

Mark my words, Shirring is IN this season. Shirring is a clothing pattern created by drawing up fabric on three or more parallel threads. The shirring pattern can add a touch of a romantic and feminine silhouette to an otherwise simple shirt. A good example: Joy's off-shoulder white shirt! An otherwise simple design is peppered with a feminine edge with the shirring pattern created on the sides. Joy wore this look during a photo shoot with the cosmetics brand, Espoir, but her posing on the beach chair makes it easier for us to imagine what we would look like in this look on our summer vacay near the beach.

3. Blackpink Jennie's white crop top and jeans

This is Jennie's actual summer vacation look in Barcelona. You definitely can't go wrong with a white shirt and blue jeans in any season of the year. Jennie found a unique outfit combination of this classic look to flatter and accentuate her figure. The crop top and straight jeans bring the attention straight to her tiny waist. But hey, don't forget you can wear whatever you want no matter your shape and size. Not every one of us is K-pop stars that have the time and expertise to keep ourselves in tip-top shape. So don't feel bad even if your crop top doesn't fit you exactly like how Jennie does. Wear whatever you want with confidence.

4. SNSD Yoona's yellow maxi dress

Maxi dresses are great. It's flowing and light and surprisingly airy because the long skirt traps any incoming summer breezes. What I loved most about this dress is the color. The bright yellow and white floral patterns resemble summer nature all around.

5. Momoland Jooe's striped candy dress

Ok, this is my favorite go-to look. The from the casual cami straps to the fun patterns and color combinations, they are all perfect for summer. Not to mention, it goes perfect no matter where you are! Near the beach, in the midst of the city, on a day picnic or on a girls night out!

6. Red Velvet Irene's travel bag and white eyelet dress

This screams summer road trip to me. Stuff all your must-haves into a large Long Champ bag and throw on a simple eyelet dress and set out for the road. I've actually created a similar look, a simple white dress, and a travel duffel bag, on my solo trip to Portugal in the summer and it was the perfect combination of comfort and style. I definitely recommend this to all! Oh, the dress is from the fashion brand, Off-white, as you might all know from the very conspicuous straps.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



