1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Jin's Solo Track Revealed During BTS Festa! His First Original Composition

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @jin.bts

Photo from Instagram @jin.bts

This weeks-long BTS Festa, celebrating BTS' sixth anniversary since their debut, is full of gifted surprises for fans. BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are mass- releasing BTS photos and exclusives for Armys. Another pleasant surprise that came the Army's way is the newly released Jin's solo track that was updated last night, June 4th, on Soundcloud. The song is original composition written by Jin and is produced by Slow Rabbit and is characterized by the song's soft acoustic tunes. RM and Hiss Noise also collaborated in the production of the song.

Can You guess what his song is about? Also, English Translation of the lyrics included!

Jin wrote to fans in his Bangtan blog:

"Hello it's Jin
I wrote this song thinking about my pets.
It's my first original composition so I hope you enjoy it.
I'll work hard again to come up with good music for you. Thank you, Army"

Well, then let's get right to it and look at how Jin expressed his outstanding affection for his pets.

"I'm scared that I won't be able to see you
when this night passes

Your endlessly clear eyes,
Your touch that I've gotten so used to
Your face that lit up upon seeing me
I'm scared I won't be able to see any of it again

Everyday of my life
you're there
Everyday of your life
I'm there
When that moon falls and the sun rises
I'm scared that you won't be there with me anymore

When I close my eyes,
I feel like I'm going to think of all the times we had together
When I close my eyes again,
I feel like I'm going to be flooded with the happy memories

When this night passes,
I'm scared I won't be able to see you again
When this night passes,"

Listen to the song here!

 By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:  
Fans Are Fawning Over JIN's New Purple Hair

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT