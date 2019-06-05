Jin's Solo Track Revealed During BTS Festa! His First Original Composition

This weeks-long BTS Festa, celebrating BTS' sixth anniversary since their debut, is full of gifted surprises for fans. BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are mass- releasing BTS photos and exclusives for Armys. Another pleasant surprise that came the Army's way is the newly released Jin's solo track that was updated last night, June 4th, on Soundcloud. The song is original composition written by Jin and is produced by Slow Rabbit and is characterized by the song's soft acoustic tunes. RM and Hiss Noise also collaborated in the production of the song.

Can You guess what his song is about? Also, English Translation of the lyrics included!

Jin wrote to fans in his Bangtan blog:

"Hello it's Jin

I wrote this song thinking about my pets.

It's my first original composition so I hope you enjoy it.

I'll work hard again to come up with good music for you. Thank you, Army"

Well, then let's get right to it and look at how Jin expressed his outstanding affection for his pets.

"I'm scared that I won't be able to see you

when this night passes

Your endlessly clear eyes,

Your touch that I've gotten so used to

Your face that lit up upon seeing me

I'm scared I won't be able to see any of it again

Everyday of my life

you're there

Everyday of your life

I'm there

When that moon falls and the sun rises

I'm scared that you won't be there with me anymore

When I close my eyes,

I feel like I'm going to think of all the times we had together

When I close my eyes again,

I feel like I'm going to be flooded with the happy memories

When this night passes,

I'm scared I won't be able to see you again

When this night passes,"

Listen to the song here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



