What Are HONNE And LAUV Doing At A BTS Concert?!

BTS is famously well-liked not only among fans all over the world but also by world-renowned artists. The 7 members have previously established solid friendships with the hottest contemporary pop stars like Halsey, Khalid, and many others who dominate world music charts. After the BTS concert at Wembley Stadium in London city, some other distinguished artists have visited to also show their support for BTS. Can you guess who they are?

It's none other than Lauv and Honne!

For those of you who are unfamiliar with any other artists than BTS, you might recognize Lauv from one of his hit singles, I Like Me better, which won him first place in Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. As for Honne, they are a music duo who produced world-famous electronic songs like Warm on a Cold night and Coastal Love.

So what were they doing at the BTS concert in Wembley? Apparently, Honne has already acquainted themselves with the leader of BTS, RM, through multiple collaborations like the song Crying over you. They came to show their unwavering support and friendship not only to RM but also to the rest of the 6 members.

Lauv has previously shown interest in doing a collab with BTS like in this tweet below. Can we expect Lauv's visit to the BTS concert as an onset for their friendship and hope for an epic collab? We sure hope so!

Lauv and Honne posted a photo of them taken with BTS on Instagram and Twitter to proudly flaunt their friendships.

After the concert, here's what Jungkook said during his Vlive upon meeting Lauv and Honne.

"Oh Yea, I saw Lauv today, Lauv.

You know the singer, Lauv? he was really tall. he was really tall… and I was really grateful that he came to our concert. And he manicured his fingernails and I thought 'Oh, that’s new. Should I try it..?' I didn’t really think that but... I thought his hair used to be blue. did he dye it?

Anyways, Lauv. He’s probably older than me. Thank you Lauv hyung*-nim** for coming. Oh and Honne hyungs came too. RM’s friends Honne came to our concert. Seeing them in real life, they were, how do you say… I don’t know… oh friendly! They were really friendly. Honne. Maybe it’s because they worked with Namjoon*** hyung a lot? Anyways, Thank you for coming. I hope you enjoyed our concert."

*hyung: a friendly Korean term that refers to an older brother. This term is used among males and can be used to mean your actual brother, or just as a term of affection and friendliness to refer to an older male.

**nim: nim is the suffix added at the end of a word to express reverence. For example, the word hyung-nim would be a much more respectful way to address an older brother.

*** Namjoon: ok, everyone knows RM's real Korean name is Namjoon by this point, right?

